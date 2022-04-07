Apple could reduce display bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max by 20%

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with display bezels that are thinner than the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to tipster @VNchocoTaco, purported CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reveal that it will have 1.95mm thin display bezels.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has display bezels which measure 2.42mm.

It is speculated that Apple is reducing the display bezels by 20per cent to give more space between the top bezel of the device, and the top of the new pill-shaped camera cutout.

While the 20 per cent reduction in display bezels may not be noticeable, consumers can expect "a complete redesign" of the iPhone with the pill-shaped camera cutout, titanium chassis, and a bigger camera bump on the rear which houses a 21 per cent larger 48MP sensor.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.