iPhone 14 Pro's sensor rumoured to be 21% larger and will take 48-megapixel photos

A post on Weibo has listed what is supposedly the technical specifications of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro camera system.

The post corroborates with recent rumours that say the iPhone 14 Pro will have a much larger camera bump thanks to a substantially larger sensor that captures 48-megapixel photos.

The Weibo post comes from user Fishing 8 who also says that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48-megapixel camera sensor. It also says that the size of the pixels will be smaller at just 1.22µm, which represents a 0.68µm reduction over the iPhone 13 Pro.

Crucially, the post says the iPhone 14 Pro's sensor will measure 1/1.3-inches, which is a 21.2 per cent increase of the iPhone 13 Pro. This larger sensor necessitates a larger lens which in turns means a more prominent camera bump. Interestingly, 1/1.3 inches is the same size as Samsung's 50MP GN1 sensor, which is also used in the Google Pixel 6.

