Apple could unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023

Apple could be introducing a new, bigger display size for the MacBook Air lineup next year.

People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg Apple is working on a Macbook Air with a 15-inch display. In addition, the bigger MacBook Air is expected to adopt the same design language as the recently announced 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

If the report is true, it would be the first model of that size in the 14-year history of the MacBook lineup. The 15-inch MacBook Air could be announced as early as next spring.

