Apple said to be working on 14.1-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED for 2023 launch

Apple is rumoured to be introducing a 14.1-inch iPad Pro next year.

According to display analyst Ross Young, supply chain sources claim a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED and ProMotion is in development. Young expects the 14.1-inch iPad Pro to arrive in early 2023.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported in June 2021 that Apple designers and engineers are exploring iPads with bigger displays which could launch in a couple of years at the earliest.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.