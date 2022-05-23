Apple could unveil the 27-inch mini-LED display in October

Apple's launch timeline for the 27-inch mini-LED display has been delayed according to display analyst Ross Young.

Young shared in a tweet that the 27-inch mini-LED display is delayed due to the lockdown in Shanghai. Apple is reportedly shifting production of the display to a different location and consumers are likely to see an announcement in October.

Young claimed in March that Apple was planning to launch the display in June and it is likely to be called the Studio Display Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the display could be a more affordable model of the Studio Display without mini-LED.

