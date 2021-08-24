Apple developing a hydration sensor for the Apple Watch

Apple is exploring a hydration tracking feature for the Apple Watch.

The US Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple a patent that describes hydration measurement with the smartwatch and band. The innovative sensor in the patent is able to perform non-invasive hydration tracking by sampling perspiration which determines the concentration of electrolytes.

A high concentration of electrolytes is an indication of dehydration while a low concentration suggests a higher level of hydration. These measurements can provide feedback and other health tracking information to the user during an activity.

There are reports that Apple is also looking at several blood-related health monitoring features.

The Telegraph claimed in May that Apple has an ongoing "supply and development" agreement with startup Rockley Photonics. The latter develops non-invasive optical sensors to capture a wide range of biophysical and biochemical biomarkers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.