Apple drops iOS 15.2 with App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Apple Music Voice and more

Apple has just released iOS 15.2 which includes some significant updates for users.

The most significant is arguably Apple Music Voice which was announced during Apple's Unleashed event in October alongside the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros .

Apple Music Voice is the most affordable way into Apple Music but users can only access songs, playlists, and stations using Siri. It can be useful if you intend to use it with smart speakers that don't have built-in displays.

Another important update is App Privacy Report which shows users how often apps have accessed user information like location, photos, camera, and contacts. It also hows what domains the apps have been pinging.

This latest version of iOS also adds Legacy Contact where users can set a trusted person to be able to access their Apple ID and data after they pass away.

There are improvements to the Find My app too with a new option that enables users to search for nearby items that might be used to track their location.

According to the changelog, there are also bug fixes with Siri, ProRAW photos, and CarPlay.



And to update your iPhone, open the Settings app then go to General and then Software Update.

Source: MacRumors , 9to5 Mac

