Apple expected to hold iPhone 14 launch event on Sept 7

Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone launch event in the first week of September.

Citing information from sources with knowledge of the matter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims Apple will be holding the iPhone 14 launch event on Sept 7 (Sept 8 Singapore time).

Pre-orders should begin on Sept 9 with retail availability slated on Sept 16.

While Apple typically holds the iPhone event on a Tuesday, this year's schedule could be different as Sept 5 is a public holiday (Labour Day) in the US.

The iPhone event is also believed to be virtual and employees have started recording the different presentation segments over the past several weeks.

Consumers should look forward to the launch of four new iPhone 14 models and three new Apple Watch models.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are said to cost $100 more while there is unlikely to be a price hike for the iPhone 14 base models.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.