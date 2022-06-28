Apple expected to launch new HomePod in 2023

Apple is said to be working on a new HomePod for 2023.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is working on a new HomePod model with the codename B620.

It is expected to be equipped with the same S8 chip that will power the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

Gurman says the new HomePod will match the first-generation model in size and audio performance.

In addition, it will have an enhanced display on top and Apple may include multi-touch functionality. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a similar prediction last month; he claims a launch timeline of Q4 2022 or Q1 2023 for "a new version of HomePod".

Apple discontinued the first-generation HomePod in March 2021 and focused its efforts on the HomePod mini.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a hybrid device with the features of HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.