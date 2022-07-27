Apple iPhone 14 Pro models to have faster 6GB RAM?

Faster and more efficient memory could become the next differentiating factor for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

DigiTimes claims the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will come with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM while the standard iPhone 14 models will have 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. While the iPhone 14 lineup will come with 6GB RAM across the board, the Pro models will have faster and more efficient memory. TrendForce made a similar claim last month.

Apple is expected to keep certain high-end features such as the A16 chipset, 48MP main camera, and a stainless steel body exclusive to the Pro models.

Despite the recent supply chain issues, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes there will be "limited impact" on the mass production of the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple is believed to be preparing for a launch in September.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.