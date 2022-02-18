Apple iPhone 14 Pro said to have 8GB RAM

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to pack 8GB RAM, the most of any iPhone yet.

According to Korean blog Naver, domestic supply chain sources claim the iPhone 14 Pro will come with 8GB RAM to match most of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models. While Apple hardly engages in a spec war with its rivals, the higher RAM is more likely to cater for the improved camera features on the Pro model.

Analyst Jeff Pu reported in December last year that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB RAM while the iPhone 14 models will have 6GB RAM. Other rumoured specs include an under-display Face ID, titanium chassis, a complete redesign , and ProMotion displays.

