Apple may adopt USB-C for the 2023 iPhone

Apple may adopt USB-C for the iPhone in 2023.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, his latest supply chain survey indicates that the 2023 iPhone (also known as the iPhone 15) will replace the Lightning port with USB-C. This will help improve the data transfer and charging speed on the iPhone 15. However, Kuo cautions that the final spec details are still dependable on iOS support.

Numerous reports have surfaced over the past few years about Apple adopting USB-C for the iPhone. DigiTimes reported in 2018 that Apple would start the transition to USB-C for the iPhone in 2019.

Japanese site Macotakara claimed in January 2019 that Apple "might" make the switch to USB-C on the iPhone although it has not reached the reference design stage.

Bloomberg claimed in February 2019 that Apple was testing several iPhone prototypes with USB-C ports. The recovery screen from an iPhone running iOS 13 beta in June 2019 shows the USB-C cable pointing to a computer instead of a Lightning port.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.