StarHub unveils price plans for iPhone SE and green iPhone 13

StarHub has just released its price plans for those looking to use the latest iPhones over StarHub’s network.
Pre-orders for the iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green start from 9pm today on StarHub’s website. But do note that you can currently only choose the new iPhones under StarHub’s two-year price plans. Sim-only plans will only be available for subscription from March 18. The newly launched iPad Air Fifth Generation will also only be available for order from March 18.
We covered StarHub’s iPhone 13 subscription plans and Sim only plans earlier when the iPhones were first launched.
Depending on which two-year plan and model of iPhone SE chosen, the cost for the iPhone SE will be a one-time payment of $39 to $259. Subscribers will receive a free Sim card and registration.
iPhone SE price plans — StarHub
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.