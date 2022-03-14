StarHub unveils price plans for iPhone SE and green iPhone 13

StarHub has just released its price plans for those looking to use the latest iPhones over StarHub’s network.

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green start from 9pm today on StarHub’s website. But do note that you can currently only choose the new iPhones under StarHub’s two-year price plans. Sim-only plans will only be available for subscription from March 18. The newly launched iPad Air Fifth Generation will also only be available for order from March 18.

We covered StarHub’s iPhone 13 subscription plans and Sim only plans earlier when the iPhones were first launched.

Depending on which two-year plan and model of iPhone SE chosen, the cost for the iPhone SE will be a one-time payment of $39 to $259. Subscribers will receive a free Sim card and registration.

READ ALSO: Apple upgrades low-end iPhone SE, iPad Air with 5G, and high-end Mac Studio computer with faster chip

iPhone SE price plans — StarHub

Mobile+ $65 two-year plan Mobile+ $95 two-year plan Mobile+ $125 two-year plan Mobile+ $155 two-year plan Monthly subscription $65 $95 $125 $155 StarHub 5G Access Included Included Included Included Disney+ Nil until Feb 22, 2023 until Feb 22, 2023 until Feb 22, 2023 Apple TV Nil 3 months 3 months 3 months Data 30GB 60GB 90GB 120GB Talktime (mins) 200 600 800 1,000 SMS 200 600 800 1,000 iPhone SE (64GB) $39 $0 $0 $0 iPhone SE (128GB) $99 $0 $0 $0 iPhone SE (256GB) $259 $0 $0 $0

READ ALSO: Apple unveils iPhone SE, adds Alpine Green to iPhone 13 lineup

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.