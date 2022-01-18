Apple may release a 5G iPad Air with A15 chip and Center Stage camera

Apple is expected to update the iPad Air in March or April.

Japanese blog Macotakara claims that the iPad Air 5 will be powered by the A15 chipset, an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support, and 5G connectivity. There is no mention of whether the iPad Air will use an OLED screen.

Apple was reportedly exploring the use of an OLED panel for the iPad Air. However, concerns about quality and costs led the company to drop plans for the OLED tablet.

Source: Macotakara via 9to5Mac

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.