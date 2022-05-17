Apple may switch to USB-C for the AirPods, Magic Keyboard and other accessories

Apple may switch to USB-C for the rest of its accessories in the near future.

In a follow-up tweet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says other Apple products with the Lightning port such as the AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, MagSafe Battery Pack, would switch to USB-C "in the foreseeable future".

Kuo's tweet also mentioned how a portless iPhone may cause more problems due to the limitations of wireless charging technologies and the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

He shared a few days ago that the 2023 iPhone may come with a USB-C port, which was corroborated by Bloomberg.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.