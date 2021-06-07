Apple to release an iPad Pro with a glass back and wireless charging in 2022?

Apple is expected to unveil a big design change for the iPad Pro next year.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that Apple is testing an iPad Pro prototype with a glass back. The switch to a glass back from the current aluminium chassis suggests that Apple is looking to introduce wireless charging for the iPad Pro.

Apple is also exploring a MagSafe system and reverse wireless charging for the iPad Pro. As development work on the iPad Pro is still in the early stages, Bloomberg cautions that plans could change.

There could be other plans for the iPad Pro in 2022. ETNews reported a few days ago that Apple may switch to OLED for "some" iPad models next year. An OLED iPad Air and/or 10.9-inch OLED iPad are rumoured to be in the pipeline.

This year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the first of its lineup to use a mini-LED panel.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.