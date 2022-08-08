Apple releases update to fix the Studio Display's audio problems

Apple has just released an updated version of its 15.5 firmware for the Studio Display. The update promises to fix audio problems that have been plaguing some Studio Displays.

Some owners of the Studio Display have been complaining of intermittent audio dropouts or choppy sound. A unit that I've been testing also suffered from the issue. The sound would play for a couple of seconds before abruptly dropping out.

The only fix was to power cycle the Studio Display, which is a bit annoying to do because the Studio Display doesn't have a power button. You have to unplug the power cord or turn off the power switch.

This fixed the problem for me, though a handful of users said it either didn't work for them or the problem would reappear suddenly.

To update your Studio Display's firmware, make sure it's connected to your Mac and then head to System Preferences and Software Update. Note that you need to restart your Mac to complete the update.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.