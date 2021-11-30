Apple reportedly still working on a multi-device charger and a future where devices charge each other wirelessly

Remember the AirPower? It was a wireless charging pad announced in 2017 alongside the iPhone X and iPhone 8. It was designed to charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

However, because of heat issues and the complexity of the circuit, the product was canned in 2019.

But according to Mark Gurman, a prominent reporter who covers Apple, it is believed that despite the failure of AirPower, Apple hasn't given up on a multi-device charger. Sadly, there are precious few details except that it will charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously — just like the AirPower.

More interesting perhaps is the rumour that Apple is working on short and long distance wireless charging, which would enable a future where all of Apple's major devices can charge each other.

Unlike current wireless charging solutions, the report says this would be a truly wireless charging technology where contact is not required — unlike current wireless inductive charging methods.

It goes without saying that if this is true, it would be a tremendous breakthrough.

