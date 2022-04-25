Apple rolls out Apple Watch Series 6 service programme for blank screen issue

Apple has rolled out a service programme for Apple Watch Series 6 with the blank screen issue.

According to Apple, it is determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 models may go blank permanently. These affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

If you experience this issue on your Apple Watch Series 6, Apple recommends you to use the serial number checker on its website to see if it is eligible for this programme. Affected devices will be serviced free of charge.

The Apple Watch Series 6 service programme for blank screen issue does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the device, and will cover eligible models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.