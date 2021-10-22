Apple sells its own polishing cloth for almost $30

Besides unveiling new MacBook Pros and AirPods 3, Apple also released its own polishing cloth which comes with a premium price tag.

Apple describes the polishing cloth as a soft, non-abrasive material that cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

The company even shared an extensive list of devices compatible with the polishing cloth, which includes the iPhone 6 to iPhone 13 models, Apple Watch (first-gen) to Apple Watch Series 7 and iPod Shuffle (fourth-gen) to iPod Touch (seventh-gen).

Apple's own polishing cloth is priced at $29. You can easily buy five 3M Scotch Brite Microfiber Cleaning Cloths as a bundle for $26 and still have some change!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.