Apple TV+ has unveiled the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Invasion

Apple has revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (of The Martian fame) and David Weil.

The character-driven Apple Original series, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Oct 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday (June 11).

Invasion is set across multiple continents, and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

