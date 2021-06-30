Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic Foundation looks massive in a new trailer

Apple is really shelling out for its original shows.

A new trailer for Apple TV+’s new series Foundation has dropped, giving us a look at the upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s books. It’s a pretty hard story to adapt in a TV format, but it looks like Apple is spending all the money to make it happen - the show looks absolutely massive.

Watch the trailer below:

Foundation follows a band of exiles as they embark on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Here’s Apple’s official synopsis for the series:

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilisation. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever."

Jared Harris (Chernobyl) stars as Dr. Hari Seldon while Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) plays the emperor of the galaxy, Brother Day.

Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Lou Llobell, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch have also joined the cast in various roles. Lee Pace’s inclusion by itself makes this pretty exciting - he was brilliant in Pushing Daisies and Halt and Catch Fire.

Foundation will hit Apple TV+ on Sept 24, 2021.