Apple unveils a 35W dual USB-C power adapter

Apple just unveiled a 35W dual USB-C power adapter at WWDC 2022.

The 35W dual USB-C power adapter is recommended for the MacBook Air and can be used with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

It will be bundled with the new MacBook Air (configured with M2 chip that has 10-core GPU and 512GB storage).

Priced at S$85, the Apple 35W dual USB-C power adapter will be available for purchase soon.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.