Apple Watch Series 7 may come with a flat-edged design and new colour option

The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumoured to have a new design and colour option.

Tipster Jon Prosser claimed in his podcast that the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 and newer iPad models. He added that the flat-edged design will be "more subtle".

Prosser also said that the upcoming smartwatch will be offered in a new green colour option similar to the AirPods Max.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in Sept 2020 that a "significant form factor design change" is coming to the Apple Watch in 2021. Bloomberg reported in March this year that Apple is working on a rugged version of the Apple Watch for athletes.

The Apple Watch Series 7 could come with blood-related health features such as blood pressure, blood glucose and blood alcohol monitoring.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.