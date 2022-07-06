Apple Watch Series 8 rumoured to come in a new 50mm size option

The Apple Watch Series 8 could be available in a new size option.

Display analyst @DSCCRoss shared on Twitter that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a bigger display at 1.99-inches which is around 50mm.This translates to a five per cent increase from the current Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 20per cent bigger display can show up to 50per cent more text as compared to the Series 6 with the Control Centre and Stopwatch controls being 13 per cent and 27 per cent larger respectively.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to sport a new, flat-edged design and have body-temperature detection feature. Apple is also expected to launch three new Apple Watch models later this year.

