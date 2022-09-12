AppleCare+ for the iPhone and Apple Watch updated with unlimited repairs

With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple has updated AppleCare+ to offer "unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection".

Previously, AppleCare+ only offered up to two incidents of accidental damage protection.

PHOTO: Apple

For the iPhone, you have to pay $42 for each incident of screen or back glass damage, or $148 for any other accidental damage.

For the Apple Watch/Apple Watch Nike, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès, each incident of accidental damage will incur a service of $118.

The updated AppleCare+ coverage is also available for the iPad and iMac.

ALSO READ: Ultra expensive to repair Apple Watch Ultra without AppleCare+

This article was first published in HardwareZone.