Apple's 2nd-gen mixed reality headset could launch in 2025

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo updated his prediction on Apple's second-generation mixed reality headset.

In his latest blog post, Kuo shared that the second-generation mixed reality headset will launch in the first half of 2025 and suppliers will start shipping components in the second half of 2024.

Kuo says it is likely that Apple will offer high-end and more affordable models of the second-generation mixed reality headset. Kuo believes the mixed reality headset should hit shipment numbers of about 10 million in 2025 or 2026.

Kuo wrote in December 2021 that the second-generation mixed reality headset would launch in 2024. Back then, the analyst claimed the second-generation model is likely to be lighter, have a better industrial design, and a faster processor.

