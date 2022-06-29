Apple's Back to School promo is back with discounts on Macs and iPads, free AirPods and more

The school holidays are over and Apple is running its Back to School promotions again. This time, you can get discounts on Macs and iPads, as well accessories like the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and AppleCare+.

Purchase of selected products will also get you free second-generation AirPods, free personal engraving, free delivery, and 6 months of Apple Music free and a special rate of S$9.98 after those 6 months end.

Here's a quick glimpse at some of the discounts. Interestingly, it even includes new products like the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and the new MacBook Air.

Also, the savings are more substantial for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, so if you have been eyeing those babies, now's a good time.

PHOTO: Apple Inc.

Students looking to get AppleCare+ to protect their investments will be able to purchase them for 20 per cent less. And as for promos on the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, here's how much you can save:

Second-generation Apple Pencil: $179 (U.P. $189)

Smart Keyboard: $225 (U.P. $239)

This promotion is available to current and newly accepted university students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

To verify your student or staff status, Apple is using a third-party website called UNiDays, which is reportedly the world's largest student affinity network.

You will be asked to verify your status primarily via your academic email address. If you don't have one, UNiDAYS can help you verify using alternative methods.

To check out the deals, click here.

ALSO READ: Apple expected to launch new HomePod in 2023

This article was first published in HardwareZone.