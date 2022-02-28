Apple's future Magic Keyboard could bring MacOS to any monitor

Apple could be working on a completely new computer device application based on its patent application that is published by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

The patent describes how a future Magic Keyboard could house MacOS and connect to any monitor or display for a portable desktop computing experience. This is likely transform the way people work as they only need to carry a keyboard instead of a laptop or a tower and keyboard to the office or home.

The future Magic Keyboard is likely to come with a trackpad so that people do not need to carry a mouse around. In addition, there will be an enclosure with first and second vents to deliver desired levels of cooling or thermal management for different levels of performance.

Apple filed the patent in August 2020 and it is not known whether the company is developing such a product for release in the coming years.

ALSO READ: Apple rumoured to launch 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro next month

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.