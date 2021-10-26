Apple's LumiHealth celebrates first year with new programmes and referral bonus

After a year, the Singapore Health Promotion Board and Apple's LumiHealth is continuing its good work in making more meaningful changes to the health and wellbeing of Singaporeans, by introducing brand new programs to help with weight management.

Called the Healthy Weight Habits programme, LumiHealth users can now opt-in to receive a combination of curated nutrition and activity challenges, as well as reminders for weight check-ins.

The 30-day programme is highly personalised to users and will curate activity challenges based on the user's active level. As usual, the challenges can be easily completed and tracked on the Apple Watch, including the new Apple Watch 7.

In addition, LumiHealth is celebrating turning one by rewarding existing users who refer new participants using the in-app referral feature with 10,000 bonus points.

That's five times the usual number of points for each successful enrolment. New participants will also receive 10,000 points.

LumiHealth was first launched in October 2020, and rewards users with coins upon completing personalised health and wellness challenges.

Coins can later be exchanged for vouchers, of up to $380 across two years. More information on the rewards can be found here.

"Since the launch of LumiHealth, we have seen how Singaporeans have been encouraged to make long-lasting and healthier changes to their everyday lifestyles.

This is another step towards personalised health promotion where we empower Singaporeans to take small, everyday steps for long-term health benefits in a way that is convenient, motivating, and attainable for their personal lifestyle," said Zee Yoong Kang, Singapore's Health Promotion Board's CEO.

Within a year of its launch, the app garnered over 200,000 downloads.

It has since served over seven million health and wellness challenges, as well as three million mental wellbeing challenges, including tips for stress management for Singaporeans.

