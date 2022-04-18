Apple's mixed reality headset may arrive in early 2023

Another report suggests that Apple's mixed reality headset is unlikely to be unveiled this year.

Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities claims that the mixed reality headset may be delayed till the first quarter of 2023. Pu did not provide any reason(s) for the delay, but added that sales could be between one million and 1.5 million units in the first year.

Pu also says the custom chipset for the mixed reality headset will be one of the key differentiators, and there are likely to be have more than 10 sensors.

Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this year that he expects the mixed reality headset to launch by the end of the year, and claimed there are production delays due to Apple's stringent industry design requirements. Bloomberg says Apple is facing development challenges with the headset, which include overheating issues caused by the chipsets, cameras and software-related matters.

Source: 9to5Mac

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.