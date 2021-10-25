Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers said to have stalled

Apple's electric vehicle (EV) project has hit a roadblock according to Reuters.

Three sources claim China's CATL and BYD declined to assemble teams and build plants exclusively for Apple in the US CATL reportedly had concerns over building a US plant due to ongoing tensions between the two countries.

In addition, it is impossible to recruit sufficient manpower for a separate product development to work with Apple.

Even though the Chinese companies informed Apple two months ago that they were unable to meet its requirements, the iPhone maker is hoping to resume talks. Apple is also believed to be considering Japanese battery makers and has sent a team to the country.

Reuters reported four months ago that Apple was in early-stage talks with CATL and BYD.

Apple's EV is estimated to arrive in 2025 at the earliest according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and the first-gen model is likely to be autonomous.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.