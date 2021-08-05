Apple's Touch ID Magic Keyboards are now sold separately, along with Mac Pro GPUs

Back in April 2021, we saw the debut of Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse These accessories came along with the new iMac and now, they are available for standalone purchase.

There are two versions of the Magic Keyboard that feature a Touch ID fingerprint reader, which were only available with the purchase of a new iMac prior. This is the first Apple accessory to be given such a feature.

The Magic Trackpad and Mouse’s designs are slightly updated to better match the Magic Keyboard, and they still boast Apple’s trademark sleek, smooth, and clean aesthetic.

PHOTO: Apple

PHOTO: Apple

Apple also introduced three new graphics card modules to bolster the graphics performance of the Mac Pro. This will be a boon for users of GPU-heavy applications like Octane X, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and Final Cut Pro.

The modules are all part of the Radeon Pro W-6000 series – the Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module, Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module and the Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module.

They can be purchased separately, or as part of the configuration of a new Mac Pro.

The Magic Trackpad is priced at $169, the Magic Mouse at $99, and the Magic Keyboard at $129 (no Touch ID), $199 (with Touch ID) and $239 (Touch ID and numeric keypad).

The Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module is priced at $4,200, the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module at $7,500, and the Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module at $9,000.

ALSO READ: Adobe (finally) releases updated Apple M1 support for Premiere Pro

This article was first published in Geek Culture.