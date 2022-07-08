Apple's upcoming rugged watch model said to have bigger screen and metal case

More details on Apple's upcoming rugged watch model for extreme sports athletes are revealed by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Gurman that the rugged Apple Watch model will have a screen that is almost two inches. This means the rugged Apple Watch model will have about 7per cent more screen estate than the current Apple Watch Series 7 to show more fitness statistics on watch faces.

Contrary to what display analyst Ross Young reported recently, Gurman expects the Apple Watch Series 8 to maintain the same screen size of 1.9-inches.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

In addition, the chassis of rugged Apple Watch model will be built with a strong metal material and have a more shatter-resistant screen. It will also have a bigger battery to enable extreme sports athletes to track their workouts for a longer period of time. As a result of these additional features, Gurman says the rugged Apple Watch model will cost more than the standard stainless steel Apple Watch.

The rugged Apple Watch model and Apple Watch Series 8 will be powered by the S8 chipset, which is said to have similar performance as the S7 chip in the Apple Watch Series 7, and the S6 chip in the Apple Watch Series 6. If true, this would be the first time that Apple is maintaining the general performance in the Apple Watch for three generations of Apple Watches in a row.

Apple is expected to introduce three new Apple Watch models this year, its biggest revamp of the product lineup since 2015.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.