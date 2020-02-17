Apps and programs to consider when working from home amid coronavirus outbreak

Code Orange has been declared and you suddenly find yourself having to work from home, as per your company's directive.

Fret not, here are some teleconferencing and collaboration tools that allow you to still be as productive as ever, even when you are in front of your computer in your pyjamas.

SLACK

Available on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows

One of best collaboration tools currently, this platform allows you to send direct messages and files to a person or a group.

Your conversations take place in dedicated spaces called channels, which you can assign to projects, thus making it easy to track the projects you are working on. You can also prioritise which channels are the most important, so you can focus on those projects that are top priority.

Even if you leave or archive a channel, the contents are still searchable. Thus, you can always refer to them when you have similar projects in the future.

In addition, Slack supports voice and video calls. So you can set up a video conference meeting remotely to discuss urgent matters.

The best part is that Slack has a free version. But it only supports one-to-one voice and video calls, instead of group calls and you only have access to 10,000 of your team's most recent messages. Paid plans allow group video conferences and full searchable history.

G SUITE

Available on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows

Google's G Suite, which comprises Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Hangouts, Calendar and other services, is probably the easiest way to work from home while still staying in contact with your colleagues.

The suite allows you to create documents, spreadsheets and presentations. And your colleagues can hop in anytime to continue working on these documents. You can store the working files online in Google Drive and search for what you need almost instantly.

Calendar allows everyone to see everyone's schedule without having to call or message one another. And there is Hangouts that allow everyone to stay in contact with each other.

ZOOM

Available on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows

For those who need to make group video calls, Zoom is a good platform to consider.