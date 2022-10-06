Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy join Magic: The Gathering in 2024

We already know that Wizards of the Coast are not shy about expanding their horizons when it comes to Magic: The Gathering (MTG), what with the upcoming Transformers and Warhammer 40,000 crossovers.

Now, the video game influence continues as both Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy characters will make their way to Magic: The Gathering in the continuation of the Universes Beyond initiative, which also includes Lord of the Rings, for 2024.

This comes via Wizards of the Coast CEO, Cynthia Williams, who dropped the announcement at the Hasbro's Investor Day 2022 presentation. The aim to increase profits by at least 50 per cent is not exactly an easy task, but considering the success of Magic: The Gathering in recent times, it is a more than a feasible goal.

Facebook/assassinscreed

The various "tentpole releases" for Magic: The Gathering have already brought in at least US$100 million (S$142,340,994.08) in revenue, an enviable position to say the least. The good results also give the card game a chance to be the first Hasbro brand to generate US$1 billion in annual revenue as its own standalone product.

The Universes Beyond initiative was first announced back in 2021 as a way for the company to bring in other IPs into the world of Magic: The Gathering, with Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed being the latest. They will follow other properties, including The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, Dr. Who, and Fortnite.

ALSO READ: Here's everything new with D&D and Magic: The Gathering revealed at Wizards Presents

While it is exciting to see more IPs crossing over, the key question remains – what format will these various Universes Beyond cards be compatible with?

For now, Hasbro has not shared any more information, but it will still likely be popular amongst collectors and players. More details will likely be shared in the coming months, so keep your ears to the ground if you are looking to get in on the action.