Here's everything new with D&D and Magic: The Gathering revealed at Wizards Presents

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and Magic: The Gathering fans across the globe must surely feel like Christmas has arrived, even if it's four months early.

Yes, the inaugural Wizards Presents that was held today (Aug 19) had many surprises and big announcements for its fantasy gaming brands. From product first looks to the 2023 lineup, there was a ton of information from that 45-minute presentation.

However, if you missed it because you were catching up on some beauty sleep, or you're still processing it, then we're here to help.

Here's everything that was announced during the Wizards Presents.

Magic: The Gathering

Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000

The upcoming entry in Magic's Universes Beyond is a collaboration with the miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000. Initially scheduled for release in mid-August, the set was delayed to Oct 7 due to supply chain issues. But now, fans can get a first glimpse at what's to come in the Commander decks.

There are four Commander decks and each one is themed after one of the four factions — Imperium, Chaos, Tyranids and Necrons. The cards in the collector's edition of each Commander deck will have a new Surge Foil treatment.

Each deck will also come with a Sol Ring (a quintessential card in Magic) with a design unique to each of the four factions.

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who

A famous pop culture franchise is coming to the world of Magic and "Whovians", or Doctor Who fans, might want to sit down for this.

Doctor Who products are coming next year; specifically, the tail-end of Magic's 30th birthday (in 2023) and just in time for Doctor Who's 60th birthday celebration.

The product line — encompassing Commander decks, collector boosters, and Secret Lair drops — will feature all of your favourite Doctors, beloved companions and familiar villains.

Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth

Geeks rejoice, because next year is the one for you. Apart from Doctor Who, Magic is also bringing another big franchise into its fold — the Lord of the Rings.

Slated for Q3 of 2023, this set lets players journey to Mount Doom with Frodo, Aragorn, and the rest of the Fellowship on their quest to destroy The One Ring. There will be familiar characters, like Gandalf and the Balrog, appearing in the set.

But, fans might be more enthralled by the sprawling artwork depicting The Battle of the Pelennor Fields. And, as a first for this set, the borderless art cards come with a twist.

There are 18 borderless art cards that, when put together, form the majestic artwork of The Battle of the Pelennor Fields. Not going to lie, this will look real pretty as a collector's item and we might just splurge on it.

The set is Modern legal and it will be a fully draftable booster set.

2022-2023 releases

Fans will already know that we'll be returning to Dominaria for the upcoming set Dominaria United, scheduled for release on Sept 9. This is where Magic first started and is the home for the first Magic set released in 1993.

However, Dominaria United is the kickoff to a four-set arc that chronicles the war against the Phyrexians — biomechanical villains who seek to conquer the Magic multiverse.

The story continues through The Brothers' War (releasing November 2022) and Phyrexia: All Will Be One (Q1 2023) before concluding with March of the Machine (Q2 2023).

Elesh Norn returns in All Will Be One.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath (Q3 2023) ties up loose ends from March of the Machine and explores the fundamental changes that have taken place in Magic's multiverse.

Teferi will be making an appearance in March of the Machine.

In Q3 2023, a fan-favourite plane that draws inspiration from classic fairy tales will be revisited in Wilds of Eldraine. Then, Magic is wrapping up the year in Q4 with vampires, dinosaurs and pirates vying for dominance in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

D&D

One D&D

D&D has eschewed the use of "editions" for future generations of the game and instead, is launching the One D&D initiative.

One D&D comes with revised rulebooks, changes to existing mechanics such as races, Backgrounds and Feats, as well as a digital play experience for DMs and players on DnD Beyond.

Check out our article here to get the full breakdown.

Dragonlance

Returning to the world of Krynn for the upcoming Shadow of the Dragon Queen campaign, Wizards is experimenting with something new to augment your D&D experience.

In addition to a tabletop role-playing game experience, the set also comes with a board game (titled Warriors of Krynn) so you can play out mass battle scenarios that you wouldn't experience in typical D&D combat. Of course, the board game can be played as a standalone should you choose to do so.

For a first look as well as more information, check out our article here.

2023 releases

There aren't many details available yet on each of these products but here's what is publicly available.

Keys from the Golden Vault — Ocean's Eleven meets D&D in this book of short adventures revolving around heists.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants — A companion to last year's Fizban's Treasury of Dragons except it's focused on giants.

The Book of Many Things — A collection of creatures, locations, and other goodies that are connected to the mysterious Deck of Many Things.

Phandelver Campaign — An expansion that turns the classic Lost Mine of Phandelver into a full campaign tinged with cosmic horror.

Planescape — A historic setting of D&D returns and the product will be available in a three-book slipcase consisting of a setting guide, bestiary and the adventure itself.

