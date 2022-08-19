What is D&D's Dragonlance board game and when does it release? Here's what we know after Wizards Presents

War is coming to Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) but this time, it won't just be your typical D&D adventure.

Back in April, Wizards announced that they were returning to the familiar world of Krynn for their upcoming campaign Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen. While players will get to have their usual D&D adventures, the story is set against the war between the evil forces of Tiamat, the Dragon Queen and the valorous knights of Solamnia trying to stop the world-ending threat.

As such, Wizards is stretching that war experience a little further and allowing players to participate in sweeping battles that they don't normally see in typical D&D combat.

The key to this is the accompanying board game that was revealed at the same time — Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn.

Not much was said back then about the game apart from the fact it can be a standalone gaming experience or played in tandem with Shadow of the Dragon Queen.

However, after the inaugural Wizards Presents livestream event, we have a little more information along with a first look at some of the game pieces.

The box design for Warriors of Krynn where you can glean more details and a look at the game pieces. PHOTO: Wizards

Warriors of Krynn is a cooperative, legacy-style (where the game is designed to change permanently over multiple sessions) mass battle game where players assume the roles of Alliance members to take on the Dragon army.

A sample battlefield layout, along with a brief description, were presented to the media during a press briefing on Tuesday (Aug 16). According to the description, players are required to "manoeuvre around the battlefield as they race to complete missions".

It was also explained that players can bring their characters from Shadow of the Dragon Queen over to Warriors of Krynn, thereby allowing them to experience the mass combat detailed in the campaign and see how their characters interact with it.

Otherwise, if the board game is played separately, players can use any of the characters provided (known as Commanders) and each has its own set of abilities.

No other details about the rules were revealed, though we'll probably hear more about it leading up to its release.

And, that brings us to the other exciting news — Dragonlance releases Dec 6 and it will be available in a few different versions.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, the campaign itself, is available as a book with the standard cover or the alternate cover.

The standard cover for Shadow of the Dragon Queen.

The alternate cover for Shadow of the Dragon Queen. PHOTOS: Wizards

Should you want to get both the campaign and the board game, you can purchase the Deluxe Edition. It comes with a Dungeon Master screen and a special Deluxe Edition cover for Shadow of the Dragon Queen.

The Deluxe Edition of Dragonlance - with both the campaign and board game. PHOTO: Wizards

If you're itching to get your hands on the campaign before others (for bragging rights, duh) then check out the physical and digital bundle for Shadow of the Dragon Queen.

The bundle comes with either the Shadow of the Dragon Queen book or the Deluxe Edition and digital access on DnD Beyond (price varies).

Physical items will still be released on Dec 6 but you can get digital access two weeks earlier on Nov 22.

Preorder is available on the Wizards store or DnD Beyond.

For a roundup of the announcements from Wizards Presents, read our article here.

