Asus Vivobook 2022 refresh gets up to 120Hz OLED screens, Alder Lake processors and more

Along with the release of the Asus ZenBook 2022 series, the company also rolled out updates to their Vivobook range for the year.

This year we will see two series of the Vivobook arriving, along with two limited-edition models.

Vivobook Pro gets visually perfect

Updated for 2022, the Asus Vivobook Pro range comprises five models, the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15X OLED, the 14.5-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16 OLED, and the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15 OLED.

The Vivobook Pros are powered by up to either an Intel 12th-Gen i9 12900H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and comes with Asus IceCool Pro thermal technology so they can really be performance stressed.

Being a notebook series targeting content creators, the display quality is important, and Asus has gone for a series of high-end options. These include a 16-inch 3.2K 120Hz OLED display, a 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display, and a 4K 60Hz OLED NanoEdge 600 nit display.

To further aid in content creation, the Vivobook Pro range is Pantone Validated for industry-standard colour rendering and has 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Sound isn’t neglected either with a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system, and a smart amplifier for powerful, distortion-free sound.

Befitting a Pro model, there’s a nice load of connectivity options including 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 port, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports, microSD card reader, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Vivobook S is the thinnest yet in 2022

Some of the Vivobook S series have metallic covers and enclosures.

The 2022 Vivobook S series is Asus’s thinnest Vivobook series with a width of 17.9mm and just 1.6kg. But they still pack in the power with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H (with Intel Evo certification on selected models) or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, along with Intel Iris Xe or AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16 GB of upgradable DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD for storage.

The Vivobook S series comes with OLED NanoEdge displays with resolutions of up to 4K and response times as low as 0.2ms. They also feature what Asus calls “the world's first 14.5-inch and 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED panels”.

They also feature a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Asus AI Noise-Cancelling and Asus 3DNR Technology for safer and crystal-clear communications.

The 2022 Vivobook S series feature metal lids for the S14 and S15 models while the S14X and S16X feature an all-metal construction. Colours include Indie Black, Neutral Grey, or Brave Green for the S14 and S15, and Midnight Black, Solar Silver, or Sand Grey for the S14X and S16X.

Two special Artist Editions

The Philip Colbert limited edition.

There are also two limited editions of the 2-in-1 Vivobook 13 Slate designed and created in collaboration with artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition will each have a detachable OLED touchscreen, that becomes a tablet, a smart cover stand with a 170° hinge, quad-core Intel processor, and high-precision Asus Pen 2.0.

Pricing and availability

Asus says that the pricing and availability of the Vivobook Pro and S will be announced later.

