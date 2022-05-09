Asus' ZenBook 14 now features an OLED display and Intel's Alder Lake processor

Asus has just given it's mainstream ultraportable notebook a big update. It's now called the ZenBook 14 OLED UX3402 and it features – you guessed it – an OLED display.

The OLED display measures 14-inch and is identical to the ones that are used on the previously reviewed ZenBook 14X OLED and ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition.

The display has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, supports 100per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space, is Pantone validated, and meets VESA's requirements for DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The trackpad doubles up as a virtual number pad.

PHOTO: Asus

The other big change is the processor. This notebook is powered by Intel's newest Alder Lake processor, specifically the Core i7-1260P which has four performance cores and eight efficient cores. This is paired with 16GB of memory and a fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. Graphics duties are handled by the integrated Iris Xe graphics.

In terms of design, this isn't the most compact notebook you'd find. Weight is 1.39kg, which is average, but the ZenBook 14 OLED is 16.9mm thick.

There are good reasons for that. The first is ports. You get two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a full-size HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio combo jack. Secondly, it has a large 75Wh battery.

Availability and pricing

PHOTO: Asus

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3402 goes on sale today and is priced at $1,899. That's an attractive price considering it has an OLED display and a fairly high-end Alder Lake processor. You can find it on the Asus Online Store, the Asus Exclusive Store at Bugis, and all authorised retailers.

