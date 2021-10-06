Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition gets free upgrade to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

Fans of Battlefield 2042, rejoice! Players who buy the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade to the next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 respectively.

This was a perk that was restricted to just the Gold Edition for the game, but now, the upgrade is extended to include the Standard Edition as well!

PHOTO: Twitter/Battlefield And as gamers, what is more important than being able to enjoy everything that next-gen consoles have to offer?

Our save files, of course. As such, when Battlefield 2042 players move from their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, their game progress will be carried over as well.

Good on EA for being consumer-friendly! After all, it’s still pretty hard to secure a current-gen console even after close to year since launch so such perks are always welcome.

The release of the game was recently postponed till Nov 19, 2021, but it seems like it’s not all doom and gloom with both this piece of good news and the open beta that’s starting today.

