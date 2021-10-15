Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode brings high-octane objective-based battle royale gameplay to players

The Hazard Zone will be the third pillar supporting the multiplayer gameplay experience of Battlefield 2042. This game mode will differ from All-Out Warfare in that it is a high-stakes, squad-based system.

In this game mode, players will be inserted as a four member squads, and will have to find Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield while fending off opposing squads who aim to do the same.

The player count for this mode will be 24 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and 32 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Each squad cannot contain more than one of the same Specialist, which means making the right choice in terms of roles crucial in attaining victory.

Hazard Zone is playable on all the launch maps confirmed for All-Out Warfare, which includes Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Orbital, Discarded, Renewal, Hourglass, and Breakaway.

This game mode is unique in that it is objective-based rather than about killing off rival squads, though that part is still important to the mode.

As such, survival and speed become the name of the game, especially when there are only two extraction opportunities within any given match. This means that only up to two squads can potentially make it out alive.

This is going to be a high-octane action packed game mode that gets players' adrenaline pumping while giving an experience that's still recognisably Battlefield without being the same thing as All-Out Warfare.

Early access will be available on Nov 12, 2021 for Gold and Ultimate Edition purchasers, and EA Play and EA Play Pro subscribers. The game mode will launch worldwide on Nov 19.

READ ALSO: Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition gets free upgrade to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

This article was first published in Geek Culture.