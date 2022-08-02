The Belkin Soundform Mini are headphones made specially for your little ones

This is the Belkin SoundForm Mini and it's a wireless on-ear headphone designed specially for children.

Now, you might be wondering what's so special about them and how are they headphones for kids. To begin with, they are sized correctly for children. They have smaller ear cups with soft earpads that will fit toddlers better.

They have also been designed to be durable and Belkin says they can withstand spills, accidents, and "anything else your kids throw at them for up to two years."

It's available in four colours: black, blue, pink, and white. And on the earcups are controls to play and pause, as well as adjust the volume.

Speaking of volume, the most important feature of the SoundForm Mini, and I think this is the bit that will make parents want to buy them, is that they have been designed with a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect children's hearing.

85 decibels is said to be roughly the equivalent of heavy city traffic and any louder than that is considered dangerous and harmful to hearing.

It has a built-in microphone too so your children could use this for their remote learning sessions.

The SoundForm Mini connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and has a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours. It also has a 3.5mm jack if the battery runs out and you need to use it in wired mode. One thing to note, it charges via micro-USB, not USB-C.

Availability and pricing

The Belkin SoundForm Mini is available now exclusively through the Belkin Flagship Store on Lazada and is available at a special launch price of $40.

The usual price is $59.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.