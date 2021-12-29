When you look back at 2021, what will you remember? It's been a year of ups and downs, so maybe it's not surprising that sometimes we needed to watch something funny to lift the mood, be entertained, or learn new things. To commemorate a rollercoaster of a year, we're looking back at the best TikTok trends in Singapore in 2021. How many do you recognise?

The meow mix

https://www.tiktok.com/@tutiandyuki/video/7017473562407685377

In need of some positivity in your life? These felines have got you covered. Tuti and Yuki rose to stardom with their comforting videos that brought Singaporeans the most joy this year. With their latest addition of Moshi, the trio amassed over three million followers on the app, bringing comfort and happiness not only to local audiences, but to people all over the world.

Step aside teens, these dads are social stars

https://www.tiktok.com/@joelchoozw/video/6992039953031089410

Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is not just about teenagers and dancing challenges. Sometimes, it’s dads who are doing the dancing and showcasing some of the best dad moves.

Actor Zhu Houren and his son, Joel Choo, took it up a notch with a power-packed dance to a remix of this year’s National Day theme song, The Road Ahead, that snagged over 309,000 views and became one of the most-watched clips on TikTok’s “For You” page, where viral videos usually appear.

Silly fun can be good for you

https://www.tiktok.com/@daddyming/video/6985164033166986497

Breakthrough local creators of the year include Daddyming, who has amassed close to nine million followers and is well-loved for his videos about pranking his son, Ming Wei (@mingweirocks), a Singaporean taekwondo athlete. The father and son duo rose quickly to fame on social media with their relatable skits. One video capturing his poor chopsticks skills got 30 million views.

Netflix's Squid Game

Squid Game has taken over every single corner of the Internet and is now living rent-free in our minds. If you haven’t watched it yet, all you really need to know is that it’s about a group of players who compete in six games loosely based on childhood activities. If they lose the game, they die.

Squid Game became a global hit for Netflix, and naturally, everyone started to make parodies of it. Local actor and filmmaker, Jaze Phua, raked in 50 million views with his viral parody.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.