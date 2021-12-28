Singaporeans amused by how shopping malls are 'yeeting' Christmas trees for CNY decor

They say there are 12 days of Christmas, but that doesn't seem to be the case for shopping centres in Singapore.

As soon as Christmas Day was over, some Singaporeans spotted malls 'yeeting' (throwing away) their Christmas trees, trading winter wonderland decor for bright red ornaments — in preparation for Chinese New Year which falls on Feb 1, 2022.

TikTok user Rhckaraage spotted staff at East Point Mall getting rid of their Christmas trees on Boxing Day (Dec 26).

"Why can't you just let me soak in the Christmas spirit longer? I can hear the dong dong qiang looming in the background," Rhckaraage lamented in the video's caption.

The TikTok, which has garnered more than 53,000 views, also had netizens expressing similar sentiments. They chimed in and shared that other shopping malls were doing the same.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

TikTokers Nicole Liel and FunnyPunjabiGuy also took the opportunity to poke fun at how quickly shopping malls switch up the decorations and music.

Then there were other Singaporeans who noticed an unusual sight in some retail stores — Christmas decorations placed right next to Chinese New Year items.

The TikTokers also paired their videos with an audio clip that remixed tunes from both festivals together.

Besides cracking jokes at retailers' efficiency, there were netizens who did not see anything wrong with Chinese New Year goods appearing so early, citing practical considerations for both retailers and consumers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

claudiatan@asiaone.com