Black Myth: Wukong releases new gameplay trailer in 4K

Although the character of Sun Wukong, otherwise referred to as the Monkey King has his roots in the 16th Century Chinese novel Journey to the West, it's impossible to deny the influence that he's had on modern fantasy games and media.

For starters, he served as the base for Son Goku from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series, himself an icon in his own right.

More recently though, the Monkey King has even gotten his own Soulslike title, Black Myth: Wukong.

Developed by Chinese developer Game Science, the game has been scheduled for a 2023 release on all major gaming platforms, and as of yesterday (Aug 23), they've also rolled a new gameplay trailer showcasing its ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and 4K compatibilities. Check it out below!

Honestly, this game just keeps getting better and better with every trailer that arrives, but hey, I'm certainly not complaining.

After all, Journey to the West is a childhood favourite of mine, as it probably was for a lot of other folks, and I really appreciate how faithfully the studio has reproduced the Monkey King's various abilities, from his 72 Transformations and cloning techniques to his trademark golden staff.

Of course, the story in Black Myth is way different from the one most of us are familiar with, but who cares? It looks fantastic, but more importantly, it seems like enormous fun.

