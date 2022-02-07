Blizzard Entertainment confirms Warcraft is coming to mobile devices this year

A Warcraft mobile game was only a matter of time.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it plans to launch a World of Warcraft game on mobile platforms this year. Activision Blizzard made these plans known during a quarterly earnings news release, where it dived into its upcoming games for 2022.

Blizzard says that, “substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022,” is in development, plus, “all-new mobile Warcraft content.” While new content for the World of Warcraft MMORPG experience wouldn’t be surprising, the franchise shifting to mobile devices certainly is.

Blizzard is also tinkering with, “new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.” Blizzard previously announced that multiple free-to-play Warcraft games for mobile devices were in development, with one of them rumoured to be an augmented reality take on Pokemon Go set in the Warcraft universe.

These won’t be the only mobile games Blizzard might launch in 2022. Diablo Immortal will give fans of the ARPG franchise a new way to play Diablo on the go, and the game has seen positive reception during closed beta tests thus far. The game does not have a definitive release date yet, but plans to launch by mid-2022.

While it’s likely that most of these mobile games end up being spin-offs of World of Warcraft rather than a mobile version of the MMORPG, who knows? After League of Legends: Wild Rift, anything is possible.

READ ALSO: FIFA Mobile gets serious with major changes

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.