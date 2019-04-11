BlizzCon 2019: What we know about Overwatch 2 in a nutshell

As you might have noticed, BlizzCon 2019 is one for the history books.

With every passing minute, it continues to pummel us with blockbuster releases and announcements...but we're loving every moment of it!

On that note, let's get into what Game Director Jeff Kaplan and Assistant Game Director Aaron Keller divulged about Overwatch 2 during their developer panel.

THE NEW "PUSH" PVP MODE

Unlike the previous seasonal Arcade modes we've had in Overwatch like Lucioball and Junkenstein's Revenge, Push is a new addition to the list of "core" game modes.

This means that it'll be permanently featured on the Quick Play and Competitive menus alongside standard ones like Payload.

Naturally, this means there'll also be new, dedicated maps for it, such as the aptly-themed Toronto, with its red maple trees and curling statues.

It's a pretty easy concept; here's how it works!