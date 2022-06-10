Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on Oct 28

Earlier today, Infinity Ward officially announced the release date for the Modern Warfare remake's much-anticipated sequel.

Featuring enemies and heroes old and new, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now scheduled for worldwide release on Oct 28 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

In addition to the MW2 release date, the developers have also rolled out a spicy gameplay trailer for the former, showcasing snippets of the gunplay that we'll get to enjoy later this year. Check it out below!

In MW2, Captain John Price and the other members of Task 141, including Sergeant Kyle Gaz Garrick, Sergeant John Soap Mactavish, Simon Ghost Riley, and new addition Colonel Alejandro Vargas will return to take on a new menace that threatens the stability of the world.

Players will visit Europe, Asia, America, and Africa over the course of the Campaign, which Infinity Ward promises will be "an incredible experience on numerous levels".

PHOTO: Infinity Ward

After experiencing the Campaign, players can then team up for a brand-new suite of Special Ops missions, or duke it out in classic PvP Multiplayer.

The latter sounds particularly exciting considering the benchmark set by the Modern Warfare remake in 2019, and the developers have even provided additional tidbits on how MW2 will set itself apart from the other instalments in the release, saying:

"Modern Warfare 2 features a physically based material system allowing for state-of-the-art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile-based streaming system, a new PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline."

PHOTO: Infinity Ward

As for Warzone, the renewed Warzone 2.0 experience will be launched as an extension of the MW2 universe, led by Infinity Ward in collaboration with Raven Software.

The developers have yet to mention any other specifics at this time, but they have already teased that information on a new sandbox mode and "brand new playspace" will be posted on the Call of Duty blog in due time.

Anyway, interested TF141 operatives can go ahead and pre-order Modern Warfare 2 starting today, and if you'd like some extra bling, you could also consider getting the Vault Edition of the game, as detailed in the infographic below.

PHOTO: Infinity Ward

For more information, feel free to check out the official developer announcement.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.