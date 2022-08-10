Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II unveils Marina Bay Grand Prix map ahead of beta

Maps are undoubtedly a big part of the multiplayer experience in the Call of Duty series, and the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is no exception.

Against the backdrop of the Call of Duty League Grand Finals, Activision and Infinity Ward gave fans a sneak peek at one of its new maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and it is a familiar sight for anyone who has lived in Singapore and watched the F1 night race here.

The Marina Bay Grand Prix map will be a six v six map, with players duking it out on the urban race circuit that is home to one of the night races in the Formula 1 championships. It remains to be seen just how authentic the map would be, with some concessions made for the first-person shooting experience of course.

Aside from that interesting reveal for Singapore players, another important piece of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news is that of its upcoming beta. The Early Access beta will begin on Friday, Sept 16, as a PlayStation exclusive, with the open beta taking place from Sept 18 to 20.

If you are a player on other platforms, look out for the Early Access crossplay beta happening on Sept 22 to 23, or the open beta for all platforms from Sept 24 to 26.

In addition, Activision will be prepping a special Call of Duty Next stream on Thursday, Sept 15, that will dive into the future of the franchise, as well as more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile as well.

Be sure to stay tuned as the Oct 28 release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II draws near, as we are sure to get even more juicy details before then.

